MEE: British government refuses to engage with Muslim Council

Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) is the UK’s largest body representing British Muslims. But the British government refuses to engage with it.

More than that, it has withdrawn funding from a major interfaith charity because one of its trustees was an MCB member.

Most recently, it was reported that the government was considering designating the MCB an “extremist” organisation, using a new definition of the term announced last week by Communities Secretary Michael Gove.

Sources: Middle East Eye   

www.shafaqna.com

