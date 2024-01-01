English
Dutch activists commemorate Palestinian children killed in Gaza war with 14,000 shoes

Shafaqna English- Dutch activists laid out 14,000 pairs of children’s shoes in a public square in Utrecht on Sunday to commemorate the thousands of Gazan children killed by Israel.

Thousands of children’s shoes were arranged on Utrecht’s Vredenburg Square on Sunday to draw attention to the thousands of Palestinian children killed in Israel’s war on Gaza Strip over the past four months.

A new pair of shoes was added every 10 minutes while the children’s names were read out over loudspeaker, showing the frequency with which children are being killed in Gaza.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

