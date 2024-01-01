Dutch activists commemorate Palestinian children killed in Gaza war with 14,000 shoes

Shafaqna English- Dutch activists laid out 14,000 pairs of children’s shoes in a public square in Utrecht on Sunday to commemorate the thousands of Gazan children killed by Israel.

A new pair of shoes was added every 10 minutes while the children’s names were read out over loudspeaker, showing the frequency with which children are being killed in Gaza.

Sources: New Arab

