The News: Ramadan fasting can have many health benefits

Shafaqna Science- Healthcare professionals note that fasting during this holy month could offer significant health advantages, with billions of Muslims around the world participating in this spiritual practice. Dr. Shireen Kassam, a nutrition specialist and founder of Plant Based Health Professionals UK, recently spoke exclusively to The Mirror about the advantages of fasting during Ramadan, The News reported.

Dr. Kassam provided evidence indicating that fasting may offer various health advantages, such as reducing blood pressure, enhancing immune function, and improving blood lipid levels.

People are unlikely to experience any long term benefits unless they modify their diet after fasting, she stated. She stated that fasting could potentially improve immune health, reduce inflammation and growth factors, and enhance blood lipid levels and blood pressure.

Fasting can lead to positive changes in gut bacteria, which is believed to contribute to the various short term benefits observed. However, if you are not eating a diet high in fiber and beneficial for your gut health outside of fasting periods, you probably won’t see any lasting health benefits.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com