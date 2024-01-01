Violence at Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce match prompts FIFA call for action

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, FIFA President Gianni Infantino strongly criticized the violence that occurred during the Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce match in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, urging authorities to intervene.

Infantino stated on Instagram: “The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable – on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society.”

He emphasized that all football players must be “safe and secure to play the game.”

He further added that: “I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.”

Dozens of Trabzonspor supporters invaded the field following Fenerbache’s 3-2 victory in the Turkish Super Lig.

Source: AA

