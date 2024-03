Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Francesco Acerbi has been removed from the Italian National Football Team Squad due to allegations of racism, as confirmed by the Italian Football Federation on Monday.

The 36 year old Inter Milan defender was left out of the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador following accusations of racist remarks during Sunday’s Inter-Napoli Serie A match, as claimed by Napoli defender Juan Jesus.

