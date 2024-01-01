World’s Scholars at Mecca conference discuss unifying Islamic sects

Shafaqna English- Some of the world’s leading scholars have gathered in Mecca for a conference titled “Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects.”

The gathering, organized by the Muslim World League, began on Sunday evening at a venue near the Grand Mosque.

The two-day conference began with a speech by the grand mufti of the Kingdom and president of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh.

“Islam is a religion of unity, commanding coalition and unity of word and rank, and warning against division and disagreement,” Al-Asheikh said. He added that the prophetic sunnah is filled with injunctions aimed at unifying Muslims and eliminating animosity and hatred.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com