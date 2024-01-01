English
Afghanistan: Increase of child workers observed in Kabul during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Although child labor in Afghanistan’s capital is not new, with the beginning of Ramadan, the number of these children on the roads of Kabul has increased.

These children say that they are forced to work hard due to economic challenges.

10-year-old Yahya, who is working in a vehicle workshop, said: “If our country was developed, life would be better and we would study; because of economic challenges we work here to find halal food.”

“I work in a mechanic shop. My father is a cart attendant and he is working in Sara-e- Shamali. I came here to learn something,” Mustafa, another child laborer, told TOLOnews.

