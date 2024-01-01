English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

0

Shafaqna English- In the virtual space, online hate speech fueled real-life violence against Muslims across the world. From national policies and textbooks to legislature, the rise of Islamophobia often receives little to no attention.

From the genocide against the Rohingya people in Myanmar, Uyghur concentration camps in China, mob-lynching and anti-Muslim policies in India to the hijab ban in France – repressions and targeted attacks have been on rise against the Muslims across the world.

In light of the recent surge in Islamophobia, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on 15 March 2024, marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, to push back against the recent uptick of Islamophobia.

Sources: Business Standard

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s experts warn Islamophobia rising to alarming levels

leila yazdani

Russia stands in solidarity with Muslim countries to counter Islamophobia

leila yazdani

UK government’s advisor on Islamophobia quits role

leila yazdani

G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum calls for broader efforts to fight Islamophobia

leila yazdani

OIC calls on international organizations-civil societies to unite against Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Islamophobia on rise in Japan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.