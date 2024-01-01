In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

Shafaqna English- In the virtual space, online hate speech fueled real-life violence against Muslims across the world. From national policies and textbooks to legislature, the rise of Islamophobia often receives little to no attention.



From the genocide against the Rohingya people in Myanmar, Uyghur concentration camps in China, mob-lynching and anti-Muslim policies in India to the hijab ban in France – repressions and targeted attacks have been on rise against the Muslims across the world.

In light of the recent surge in Islamophobia, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on 15 March 2024, marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, to push back against the recent uptick of Islamophobia.

