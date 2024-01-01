English
UN chief decries violence in Myanmar against Muslim

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concern over the escalating violence in Myanmar that have killed more than 20 civilians in a Muslim village.

Military airstrikes in western Myanmar killed at least 25 members of the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority, including children, local media reported, prompting the U.N. chief to express concerns over the escalating violence.

According to the reports, the airstrikes took place early on Monday morning and targeted the village of Thada, north of Minbya township in Rakhine state. The strikes also left another 25 people wounded. The military government had no immediate comment on the reports.

