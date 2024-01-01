English
Prophet’s Mosque Museum exhibition offers visitors exploration of Islamic history

Shafaqna English- The Prophet’s Mosque Expansion Project Museum event offers visitors an immersive and interactive exploration of Islamic history, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Prophet’s Mosque was the second to be built by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the first year of Hijrah — the Prophet Muhammad’s migration with his followers from Mecca to Medina (called Yathrib at the time).

The exhibition, which spans an area of 2,200 square meters, provides a deep dive into the architectural wonders of the holy site.

Visitors are guided through the exhibition with digital aids that reveal the intricacies of various elements such as the minbar, mihrab, domes, canopies, doors, and the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer.

