English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

WHO: Newborns in Gaza dying because ‘too low birth weight’

0

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization said that , newborn babies in Gaza simply dying because they’re too low birth weight’.

“They’re seeing the pregnant women who are coming in also underweight and suffering, the complications that occur if you are trying to carry a pregnancy and you are you lack the nutrition,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing children that are at the point brink of death through starvation that need refeeding and our work now is setting up malnutrition stabilization centers,” Harris said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dutch activists commemorate Palestinian children killed in Gaza war with 14,000 shoes

nafiseh yazdani

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Gaza became ‘graveyard’ for humanitarian law

leila yazdani

Oxfam: Israel intentionally preventing delivery of aid into famine-stricken Gaza

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Over 13000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive

leila yazdani

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: There is evidence Israel is hindering Gaza aid entry

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Acute malnutrition has doubled in one month in north of Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.