WHO: Newborns in Gaza dying because ‘too low birth weight’

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization said that , newborn babies in Gaza simply dying because they’re too low birth weight’.

“They’re seeing the pregnant women who are coming in also underweight and suffering, the complications that occur if you are trying to carry a pregnancy and you are you lack the nutrition,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing children that are at the point brink of death through starvation that need refeeding and our work now is setting up malnutrition stabilization centers,” Harris said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

