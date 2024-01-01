Hasht-E Subh: Education rights for girls is dream denied in shadow of Taliban

Shafaqna English- Girls beyond the sixth grade in Afghanistan assert that education is their fundamental human right, but under the Taliban regime, this right has become an elusive aspiration for them, Hasht-E Subh reported.

In less than three years, the Taliban have implemented over 50 decrees, restricting women and girls to their homes despite repeatedly promising to reopen schools and educational institutions for them.

As the current academic year draws to a close, plans are underway to reopen schools for boys with the start of the new year (1403 Hijri year). However, deprived girls remain skeptical about school reopening. They express that if schools do not reopen for them this year, they will lose hope for education indefinitely.

Shamsiya and Nafisa are two sisters in Herat province who have been deprived of education by the Taliban’s closure of schools to them. Every year, with the onset of spring, they hope for the reopening of school gates for girls, but they say the Taliban have shut the door on girls’ aspirations.

Education activists: Right to education for girls under Taliban regime will remain a dream

Meanwhile, some education activists say that the right to education for girls and women’s work under the Taliban regime will remain a dream. According to them, the Taliban will uphold their policies and regulations against women. They believe that the Taliban will not backtrack on their orders and will adhere to their misogynistic policies.

Matin Anwari (pseudonym) is a university professor in Herat province. He says that the Taliban may even permanently ban girls’ education. In his opinion, the Taliban ideologically oppose modern education and the schooling of girls in schools and universities.

It is worth mentioning that the ban on educating girls beyond the sixth grade is not the only restriction imposed by the Taliban on girls. According to verbal orders from the authorities of this group, girls over 10 years old are deprived of participating in all educational programs.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

www.shafaqna.com