Shafaqna top news stories (19 March 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (19 March 2024) March 19, 2024 | 9:18 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 19 March 2024: SICM Mahfil Ali: “Who is Hussain (AS): Helping those who need it… [Video] The Justice of David (AS): The Story of Two Disputants |… Hasht-E Subh: Education rights for girls is dream denied in shadow of… Islamic Laws on fasting: Acts that invalidate a fast; deliberate vomiting WHO: Newborns in Gaza dying because ‘too low birth weight’ Prophet’s Mosque Museum exhibition offers visitors exploration of Islamic history UN chief decries violence in Myanmar against Muslim In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial Afghanistan: Increase of child workers observed in Kabul during Ramadhan Philosophy behind fasting World’s Scholars at Mecca conference discuss unifying Islamic sects