SICM Mahfil Ali: “Who is Hussain (AS): Helping those who need it [Video]

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadan programme at ” 9th Night of Ramadhan 1445 with talk Zahra Latif on “Who is Hussain (AS): Helping those who need it”.

Event Details:

We look forward to welcoming you to our Ramadan programme.

Children’s programme

Salaat

Iftar

Short talk by Community Speaker – Zahra Latif on “Who is Hussain: Helping those who need it”

Du’a Iftitah

Qur’an recitation

Speaker:

Zahra Latif has a degree and a Masters in Law with paralegal experience. She is now working as a caseworker and is a Who is Hussain volunteer, a core team member and leading the Guest Relations team.

