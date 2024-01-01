Burnt of climate induced poverty

For impoverished rural households, each day of extreme heat results in a 2.4% decrease in incomes and a 1.1% decline in crop value, further exacerbating income inequality. Additionally, climate-induced poverty extends beyond immediate income losses, as households resort to maladaptive coping strategies such as reducing income sources and selling assets, thus increasing vulnerability to future climate-related challenges.

These extreme weather events disproportionately affect impoverished rural communities, leading to significant income reductions and worsening global income inequality. Urgent and comprehensive measures are needed to address this issue. In Pakistan, promoting drought-resistant crop varieties, investing in water management infrastructure, and adopting sustainable agricultural practices are crucial steps. Globally, concerted efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are necessary to prevent further exacerbation of extreme weather events and their devastating impacts.

Of particular concern is the disproportionate burden of climate-induced poverty borne by female-headed households, experiencing even greater income losses than male-headed households. Heat stress widens the income gap between rural female-headed and male-headed households by $37 billion annually, while floods exacerbate this gap by $16 billion across low- and middle-income countries. Gender-sensitive approaches to climate adaptation and poverty alleviation are urgently required to address this issue.

In confronting the existential threat of climate change, protecting and empowering vulnerable communities must be prioritized. Climate justice entails addressing systemic inequalities to ensure equitable opportunities for all.

