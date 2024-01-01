Ethiopia’s Muslims-Christians mark fasting month feeling pinch of inflation

Shafaqna English- This March marks a holy month of fasting for two major religious groups in Ethiopia – Ramadhan for Muslims and Hudade for Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, while prices for basic goods ‘are changing day by day’.

But this time, the spirit of the month has been seriously dampened by the country’s struggle to rein in runaway inflation, a persistent issue over at least the past three years.

According to latest World Bank estimates, the inflation rate in Ethiopia has surged to nearly 34%, a figure that many citizens contend is inaccurate and almost half of the real rate, pointing to what they are actually paying for basic goods and services.

