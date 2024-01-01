English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Ethiopia’s Muslims-Christians mark fasting month feeling pinch of inflation

0

Shafaqna English- This March marks a holy month of fasting for two major religious groups in Ethiopia – Ramadhan for Muslims and Hudade for Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, while prices for basic goods ‘are changing day by day’.

But this time, the spirit of the month has been seriously dampened by the country’s struggle to rein in runaway inflation, a persistent issue over at least the past three years.

According to latest World Bank estimates, the inflation rate in Ethiopia has surged to nearly 34%, a figure that many citizens contend is inaccurate and almost half of the real rate, pointing to what they are actually paying for basic goods and services.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Network Rail defends Islamic display board message for Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Islam & Nowruz

asadian

[Video] The Justice of David (AS): The Story of Two Disputants | Lecture 5 | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

Afghanistan: Increase of child workers observed in Kabul during Ramadhan

leila yazdani

[Photos] USA: Iftar Banquet of Shia Muslims in Detroit

nafiseh yazdani

[Video] The Character of Prophet David (AS) | Lecture 4 | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.