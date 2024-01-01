Afghanistan: Nowruz celebrations persist in Kabul despite Taliban restrictions

Shafaqna English- Despite the Taliban’s restrictions on the official celebration of Nowruz, Kabul residents gathered at the Kart-e-Sakhi Shrine under tight security to observe the traditional Jahanda Bala ceremony, marking the new solar year.

At the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine, however, some managed to partake in the high-jumping ceremony, overcoming the prohibitions. Yet, in recreational areas like the Chehelsoton and Babur gardens, the usual festive atmosphere of previous years was noticeably absent.

Jahanda Bala Ceremony takes place in Kabul on New Year’s First Day

The “Jahanda Bala” ceremony was held on the first day of 1403 in Kart-e Sakhi, Kabul. Hundreds of capital residents who had gathered for the event celebrated the first day of the solar year.

Participants of the ceremony expressed their happiness at celebrating Nowruz in a secure atmosphere.

Kabul residents witnessed the hustle and bustle in other parts of the capital as well.

Some residents of Kabul celebrated the first day of the year hoping for a year filled with happiness and progress by visiting recreational spots and meeting with friends.

The Third Year of Nowruz Sanctions

In Afghanistan, celebrating Nowruz is a rich tradition. Throughout history, both the populace and various rulers, including kings, presidents, and other leaders, have revered Nowruz as a cherished cultural festivity, symbolizing the revival of nature. For the past forty years, Nowruz ceremonies have been closely intertwined with governmental affairs. Despite the authoritarian rule of past administrations, many officials have partaken in Nowruz celebrations. However, the Taliban, in the last three years, have prohibited Nowruz festivities, labeling them as unIslamic.

“Jandabala” ceremonies, Samanu cooking, “Haft-Seen” table setting, Nowruz songs, organizing sports competitions, and visiting relatives and friends are among the essential cultural elements of Nowruz celebrations.

In the past three years, the Taliban regime has prevented the traditional Nowruz celebrations in nature and pilgrimage sites, including the shrine known as the “Shrine of Hazrat Ali” in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh Province. Previously, Nowruz was widely and officially celebrated in these places.

Meanwhile, some Afghan citizens have accused the Taliban of perpetrating cultural genocide and promoting gender apartheid.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh, Tolo News, Amu.TV

www.shafaqna.com