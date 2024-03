Shafaqna English- The UK’s Network Rail defended an Islamic message which appeared on its customer display board at King’s Cross station in central London.

The “Hadith of the day” messages also included the times of two of the five daily prayers. One of them was: “The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: All the sons of Adam are sinners but the best of the sinners are those who repent often.”

