UN General Assembly to discuss AI’s potential risks-rewards

Shafaqna English- The United Nations General Assembly is set to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) Thursday, weighing a resolution that lays out the potentially transformational technology’s pros and cons while calling for the establishment of international standards.

The text, co-sponsored by dozens of countries, emphasizes the necessity of guidelines “to promote safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems,” while excluding military AI from its purview.

On the whole, the resolution focuses more on the technology’s positive potential, and calls for special care “to bridge the artificial intelligence and other digital divides between and within countries.”

