MEE: French hijab ban is normalised across political spectrum, two decades after adoption

Shafaqna English- The Hijab ban in France is now normalised across the political spectrum, and no political party has expressed any interest in overturning it.

In the western liberal world, this legislation is unheard of outside France.

The educational space is left open to diverse religious affiliations and practices. When the British Michaela Community School in London, led by the controversial Katharine Birbalsingh, decided to oppose prayer rituals – yet allow hijab – the decision appeared as the Islamophobic exception to common and fair practice.

As prayers are criminalised in French educational spaces, the contrast between the two nations is vivid. The French Islamophobic norm, two decades old, is the British recent exception.

