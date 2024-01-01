Study: World’s population to be decline in all countries by 2100

Shafaqna English- A study shows that almost all countries will face population decline by the end of this century according to Al Jazeera.

A major study has warned that fertility rates in almost every country in the world will be too low to sustain their populations by the end of this century. A study published in the journal Lancet found that by 2100, the population of 198 countries will fall from 204, and most births will take place in poor countries.

According to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, one in two children born in the world in 2100 will be in sub-Saharan Africa, and by that year only Somalia, Tonga, Niger, Chad, Samoa and Tajikistan will be able to maintain their populations.

According to the researchers, this will be very bad news for the world’s countries, as population decline will jeopardise economic and social development across the board.

Demographic change will lead to a deep North-South divide, with richer countries struggling to maintain economic growth and poorer countries grappling with the challenge of how to support their growing populations, the authors of the study say.

A major challenge for the most fertile countries in sub-Saharan Africa is to manage the risks associated with ever-increasing population growth, or the risk of potential human catastrophe, said director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington and senior author of the study.

The large change in the number of births underscores the need to prioritise this region in efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, improve health infrastructure and further reduce child mortality, alongside measures to eradicate extreme poverty and guarantee women’s reproductive rights; where family planning and girls’ education are top priorities for each government.

