Worshippers cannot afford to prepare iftar due to Turkey’s high inflation

Shafaqna English- Many worshippers cannot afford to prepare iftar at home and so rely on the local authorities for the meal, as Turkey’s high inflation.

It is the first time 68-year-old pensioner Huseyin Ozcan has come to eat the meal supplied by the city — tonight it is lentil soup, spinach and pasta. He said more people were coming for the free meals than in previous years.

“We are well served, but it’s no substitute for the iftar at home,” said Ozcan, who waited over an hour to be served.

“With my pension, I can’t afford to prepare meals like I did during previous Ramadans. Food is too expensive.”

According to official figures, Turkey’s inflation rate soared to 67 percent in February.

Sources: France 24

