Shafaqna English- The Al-Abbas (AS) ‘s holy shrine recalled the death anniversary of the great lady Khadija (AS), in fulfillment of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and what she gave to the support of the Islamic religion.

The commemoration included several condolence activities, starting with the publication of mourning signs, in addition to holding religious lectures dedicated to commemorating the occasion.

Sources: ALKafeel

www.shafaqna.com