The News: Pakistan’s university launches ‘Dow Rab’ anti-rabies vaccine

Shafaqna Science- Dog bite victims in Sindh have heaved a sigh of relief as one of Pakistan’s renowned medical universities, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), has developed an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) called ‘Dow Rab’, The News reported.



Initially, the vaccine will be introduced in Sindh Province and later spread across the country. The vaccine will be delivered to the desired location within 48 hours of a phone call, the university spokesperson said on Tuesday.

DUHS Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said that after years of rigorous research and regulatory steps of the country, Dow University has started commercial production of anti-rabies vaccine at its Ojha campus. Its complete course will be available for Rs 1,500.

Every year, about one million people in Pakistan are bitten by stray dogs, resulting in an estimated 5,000-6,000 deaths from rabies.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad reports that Pakistan needs more than 2 million doses of ARVs annually, most of which are imported from India.

Source: The News

