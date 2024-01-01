Al-Sabah: Intensification of security and service measures in Karbala simultaneously with the increased number of pilgrims in holy month of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The local government in Karbala intensified security and service efforts as a result of the increased number of pilgrims in the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Shafaqna, Tawfiq Ghalib, director of relations and media sector in Karbala Governorate, told Al-Sabah: “The holy city of Karbala hosts a large number of pilgrims throughout the year, especially during the million pilgrimage seasons.”

By referring that the number of pilgrims to Karbala has increased in the holy month of Ramadan, so that three million pilgrims came to this province on the last Thursday and Friday, Ghalib explained: the local government insists on providing the best services, including security services, to the pilgrims.

On the other hand, Colonel Ehsan Al-Asadi, Director of Karbala Police Information, told Al-Sabah: the Police Command of Karbala province has prepared an extensive security plan with the beginning of Ramadan, which includes division of this city into three security necklaces and several main axes accompanied by a support information plan, a traffic plan and an informativeness plan.

