Poll: 71% of Palestinians support al-Aqsa Flood

Shafaqna English- A survey almost six months into the Israeli war on Gaza shows that 71% of Palestinians deemed the decision to launch the operation as correct, 72% still support Resistance movement Hamas, and 64% expect the movement to emerge victorious by the end of the war.

The vast majority of Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza believe that carrying out the Al-Aqsa Flood operation was a correct decision, one they still support it nearly six months later, a poll conducted between March 5-10 by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research PCPSR found.

Furthermore, three-quarters of Palestinians who were surveyed said they believe that the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza “revived international interest in the conflict,” considering that it could lead to “increased recognition of the Palestinian state.”

A recent poll, revealed that 84 percent want Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to resign.

“More than 60% of the public want a government that is neither under the control of a political party nor under the control of President Abbas,” according to the poll.

Sources: Al Mayadeen, Palestinechronicle

