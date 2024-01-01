Shafaqna English- The Book: “The Miracle of Ramadan” written by Wassim Hijazi is published by‎ Lantern Publications.

The Miracle of Ramadan is a story about Karim Malik. Karim is a cold, greedy man. Even the coming of the month of Ramadan doesn’t wake in him any thoughts of compassion. He has turned away from God. He loves his money and nothing else.

Then he is visited by three angels. The first shows him his past, and the good man he once was, and how suffering and loss changed him. The second angel shows him where he has arrived in the present – alone and miserable, shunned by his community and abandoned by his great love Mariam. The third angel completes his education by showing him his future, in which he dies, with no one to mourn him. Does Karim change?

The Miracle of Ramadan is a story about a powerful moral transformation. In learning from the Quran, and reconnecting with love, Karim’s story shows how faith in God can redeem even the worst of sinners.