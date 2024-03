Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Khadijah (SA): The Lady of Quraish – Full Documentary

Khadijah bint Khuwaylid (SA) was the beloved wife of the Prophet (PBUH) who gave away the majority of her wealth for the sake of the support of the religion and the mission of her husband. This documentary examine her life and outline her achievements.



www.shafaqna.com