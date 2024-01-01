UNSC to vote on USA draft resolution for Gaza

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday will vote on the new Gaza war resolution draft submitted by the United States.

The draft resolution, which the US has been negotiating for some time, condemns all forms of terrorism and commends efforts led by Egypt and Qatar.

In the document, a copy of which was obtained by Anadolu, the importance of turning the cease-fire into a sustainable one is emphasized, stating that “Hamas and other terrorist and armed extremist groups in Gaza do not stand for the dignity or self-determination of the Palestinian people.” It also notes that “Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization by numerous Member States.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com