UNESCO adds desecration of holy books to draft resolution on hate crimes

Shafaqna English- In response to Türkiye’s proposal, the UN General Assembly included desecration of holy books, including the Quran, in a draft resolution on racism, discrimination, and hate crimes, Ankara’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Gulnur Aybet said.

Aybet wrote on X that “under Türkiye’s leadership, we added the UNGA resolution declaring crimes against holy books as violations of international law to the UNESCO decision draft.

“While stating our support for combating all forms of hate crimes, I emphasized the alarming increase in crimes associated with hatred against Islam in recent years.

“I noted that UNESCO should act in line with UN resolutions in this regard. The draft resolution was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Let’s continue the fight.”

She added: “I noted that UNESCO should act in alignment with UN resolutions on this matter. The draft decision was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Onward with the struggle in combating hate crimes.”

