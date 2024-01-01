[Shafaqna Exclusive] India: MANUU Celebrated International Nowruz Day

Shafaqna Kashmir | by Khairunnisa Aga- Department of Persian and Central Asian Studies at Mualana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad, India, organised the International Nowruz Day Celebration.

According to Shafaqna, in this meeting Dr. Junaid Ahmed moderated the event and shed light on the history of Nowruz.

Dr Mansood Hussain highlighted the cultural importance of Nowruz in the Central Asian and Persionate world. Furthermore, Hussain elaborated the philosophical and symbolic meaning of haft-seen and gave in depth details of the centrality of Nowruz in the the region starting from Iraq, across Iran, Central Asia and Indian parts like Kashmir and Pakistan.

Prof. Gazanfar Ali Khan, honorable principal of the institution presided over the gathering and elaborated influence of Nowruz on Persian literature. Professor Khan emphasised on more research and knowledge building on such cultural ties between Indian sub-regions and Central Asia and Iran.

Dr Tahir Ali paid vote of thanks. The celebration was attended by the teaching faculty of the university, Post Graduate Students and Research Scholars and academics.

www.shafaqna.com