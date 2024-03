Shafaqna English- Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Malta agree to recognize Palestinian state as the “only way to achieve peace and security” in the war-ridden region.

“We discussed together our readiness to recognise Palestine and said that we would do so when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right,” the four wrote in a joint statement after an EU summit in Brussels.

The four EU leaders did not specify what “circumstances” this would encompass.

Sources: Euractiv

