Russia-China veto a UNSC draft resolution on Gaza

Shafaqna English- Russia and China veto a UN Security Council draft resolution on Gaza proposed by the United States.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday turned down a USA-led resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal after Russia and China vetoed the measure proposed by the United States.

The resolution, on which Algeria also voted no and Guyana abstained, called for an immediate and sustained ceasefire lasting roughly six weeks that would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Eleven members of the 15-member council voted for the resolution.

The resolution reflected a toughening of Washington’s stance toward Israel.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com