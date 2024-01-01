ALJazeera: A Ramadhan no Palestinian will ever forget

Shafaqna English- For those in Gaza, who survived more than five months of genocide, there is no food for Iftar during Ramadhan.

Israel is still blocking aid from reaching the most desperate, and people are cooking grass to have something, anything, to break their fast with. Babies and children are all malnourished, and dozens have already died from lack of food and clean water. Everyone in the besieged enclave lost someone, but they are not even provided with the time and space to breathe, mourn and process their trauma. There is no mosque left undamaged, and no safe place for collective prayer. Indeed, people of Gaza are still under constant bombardment. Even those who tried to find refuge in Rafah, that last so-called “safe zone” in the besieged enclave, are still being threatened with a ground invasion – an invasion that would undoubtedly kill and maim thousands more innocents.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com