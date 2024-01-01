France football federation under fire for ban on Muslim Players fasting during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- The French Football Federation (FFF), has sparked fresh controversy over a reported policy that apparently bans Muslim players from fasting while at the national team’s training camp during Ramadhan in the name of maintaining strict secularism, which has long fomented broader tensions in French society.

“France continues to be champions of anti-Muslim behaviour,” Canadian sports journalist and advocate Shireen Ahmed reacted on X. “Such wonderful displays of spirit of sport from the upcoming Olympic hosts.”

