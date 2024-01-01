English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

France football federation under fire for ban on Muslim Players fasting during Ramadhan

0

Shafaqna English- The French Football Federation (FFF), has sparked fresh controversy over a reported policy that apparently bans Muslim players from fasting while at the national team’s training camp during Ramadhan in the name of maintaining strict secularism, which has long fomented broader tensions in French society.

“France continues to be champions of anti-Muslim behaviour,” Canadian sports journalist and advocate Shireen Ahmed reacted on X. “Such wonderful displays of spirit of sport from the upcoming Olympic hosts.”

Sources: Time

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

ALJazeera: A Ramadhan no Palestinian will ever forget

nafiseh yazdani

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Ramadhan 2024 in Amman, Jordan

parniani

Islamic Laws on fasting: Disapproved acts for fasting person

asadian

Turkey: Worshippers cannot afford to prepare Iftar due to high inflation

leila yazdani

[Video] Positive Vision | Lessons From the Life of the Prophet (PBUH)

parniani

[Video] Prophet David’s (AS) Work Ethic | Lecture 6 | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.