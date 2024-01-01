UN:At least 12.9 million people in Syria are food insecure

Shafaqna English- At least 12.9 million people in Syria are food insecure , “Adam Abdelmoula, resident coordinator in Syria for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told an online news conference.

Adam Abdelmoula told reporters in Geneva:”Today, a staggering 16.7 million people require some form of humanitarian assistance in Syria – an increase from 15.3 million in 2023 and 14.6 million in 2022. Over 7 million people are internally displaced and nearly as many are refugees in other countries (a majority are in the neighboring countries, Jordan, Lebanon, Türkiye, etc.)”.

The Syria crisis remains one of the most deadly to civilians in the world. Hostilities continue to plague various parts of Syria and have recently seen a sharp spike, particularly in the north. From 1 January to 31 October 2023, 454 civilians, including 88 women and 115 children, were killed as a result of the conflict. The ongoing escalation in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and south Lebanon had already had spillover effects, including on affected populations and critical civilian infrastructure across Syria, he added.

Abdelmoula said that” In 2024, we are appealing for $4.07 billion to provide life-saving aid to 10.8 million Syrians out of 16.7 million people assessed to be in need of assistance. As the needs continue to rapidly increase, the ability of humanitarian partners to respond adequately is continuously inhibited. As of 1 March, only 0.02 per cent of the 2024 HRP requirements have been funded”.:

Source:reliefweb