UNICEF: Over 330,000 girls in Afghanistan deprived of going to school

Shafaqna English-Over 330,000 girls in Afghanistan have been left out of accessing secondary education in the new academic year, according to UNICEF.

“The total number of female students who have been subject to the order prohibiting the right to education since 2021 exceeds 1.4 million, among whom 330,000 are girls who completed the sixth grade in 2021 and are not allowed to attend school in the new year of 2022 till now”, The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated that the Taliban’s excuses are “empty and aimed at further discrimination in Afghanistan.”

The organization has called for the reopening of girls’ schools to higher-grade students and, on the occasion of the start of the new academic year in Afghanistan.

Source:Afghan Women News