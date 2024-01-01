Study: Bilingual children cannot ‘switch off’ their language skills

Shafaqna Science- Worldwide, more children grow up speaking more than one language. And yet, according to PHYS.ORG, monolingualism is often taken as the starting point, for example in school.

Research by linguist Elly Koutamanis shows that a bilingual child’s two languages are always active in the brain. “A child can benefit from this bilingual knowledge at school.

When bilingual children use one language, it can be influenced by their knowledge of the other. For example, a Greek-Dutch child might think of a barn when he hears the word ‘apotheek’ (‘pharmacy’ in Dutch). This is because the Greek word “αποθήκη” (pronounced apothiki) means “barn”.

Elly Koutamanis says: “These kinds of examples do not mean that bilingual children are confused or that they have a language deficiency, It just shows something about how a language is processed.”

In order to use a word, we store information about aspects such as the word’s shape and meaning. This information is activated in your mind when you listen or speak. In bilingual children, information from both languages is activated. As a result, the two languages can interfere with each other, but this can also have a positive effect.

Source: PHYS.ORG

www.shafaqna.com