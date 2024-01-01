New academic year begins in Afghanistan; UNESCO: 1.4 million female students are deprived of the right to education

SHAFAQNA Afghanistan – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has said that 1.4 million female students above grade six in Afghanistan are deprived of the right to education.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, on Thursday, April 2, UNESCO wrote on its Facebook page that yesterday, the first day of the academic year, was a hope for the students waiting all over Afghanistan to be able to return to the classroom and step onto the path to growth.

This organization added that depriving girls causes serious damage to their spirit and mind and prevents the development of Afghanistan.

It has been nearly three years that female students above grade six in Afghanistan have been deprived of the right to education.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 1), the Ministry of Education under the Taliban regime rang the bell for the academic year 2024 without the presence of girls.

In the latest case, Amnesty International stated that the Taliban’s excuses regarding closure of girls’ schools in this country are “ineffective”.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com