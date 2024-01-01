120,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions

Shafaqna English- At least 120,000 Palestinian worshipers performed the second Friday prayer of Ramadhan at Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 120,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer today at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

