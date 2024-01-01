Al Jazeera: Getting to know the biggest producers and exporters of date in the world

Shafaqna English– Date is one of the indispensable food ingredients on the iftar tables of the holy month of Ramadan. According to the recommendation of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), many Muslims break their fast with dates. Date is highly considered as a heavenly fruit, especially in the month of Ramadan.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al Jazeera, nutritional value of dates is very high and it has the ability to control appetite, restore brain and muscle power. By eating dates after a few hours of hunger and thirst, a fasting person can compensate for the severe lack of vitamins and nutrients and reduction of blood sugar.

The Islamic world, especially the Arab countries, have the first place in the world in production of dates due to the suitable geographical and climatic environment.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Iran are classified as the biggest producers of dates in the world and all these countries are encountered water scarcity, but date trees can grow in this hot and dry climate and also the date palm has a high ability to resist against salt water which allows it to grow and find a source of food even in harsh environmental conditions such as the desert.

1. The biggest producers of dates in the world

The biggest producers of dates in the world in 2022 according to FAO are as follows:

Egypt 1.73 million tons.

Saudi Arabia 1.6 million tons.

Algeria 1.24 million tons.

Iran 1 million tons.

Pakistan 732935 tons.

Iraq 715293 tons.

Sudan 442667 tons.

Emirates 397328 tons.

Oman 376980 tons.

Tunisia 369,000 tons.

Libya 187,870 tons.

China 161120 tons.

Morocco 137393 tons.

Kuwait 103111 tons.

Date palm is of great importance in the Arab world due to its nutritional and cultural value, and is famous for wide geographic range and high ability to withstand different weather conditions, which has led to their cultivation in many places.

According to FAO, dates are a rich source of iron, potassium, calcium and magnesium, and are also a good source of fiber, and since they contain calories, they are a good source of energy.

2: The biggest producers of dates in Arab countries

Dates are a good substitute for refined sugars and a reason to prevent obesity. Dates are also considered as a quick and nutritious alternative.

3: The biggest importers of dates in the world

The biggest importers of dates in the world in terms of cost price, according to “Wits” affiliated with the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other international institutions, are as follows:

European Union 306.5 million dollars.

India $230.75 million.

Morocco $210.9 million.

France 96.1 million dollars

America 86.4 million dollars

Britain 71.87 million dollars

Germany 70 million dollars

Turkey 63.3 million dollars

Netherlands 63 million dollars

Malaysia 60.9 million dollars

Canada $56.9 million

4: The biggest exporter of dates in the world in terms of quantity

UAE 258655 tons.

Tunisia 130307 tons.

Pakistan 106,989 tons.

Israel 85025 tons.

Egypt 16599 tons.

America 15787 tons.

Turkey 14,730 tons.

Occupied Palestine territory: 13 thousand tons.

Netherlands 12,939 tons.

France 11,896 tons.

5: The biggest exporters of date in the world by revenue in 2022

Israel: 331.55 million dollars

UAE: 285.5 million dollars

Tunisia: 244.75 million dollars

America: 82.34 million dollars

Egypt: 69.5 million dollars

Netherlands: 62.4 million dollars

The occupied Palestine territory: 50.16 million dollars.

Pakistan: 42 million dollars

Jordan: $40.26 million

Mexico: 35 million dollars

France: $32.45 million

Turkey: 30.25 million dollars

Germany: 26 million dollars

Oman: 18.9 million dollars.

European Union: 18.3 million dollars

South Africa: $11.4 million

6: Facts about dates cultivation in the world

According to the data of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the global production of date palm covers an area of more than 1.09 million hectares.

The total annual production is more than 8.5 million tons, while there are about 5,000 species of palms across the world.

Date palm cultivation is concentrated across the world, especially in Asia , which holds 55.8% of global production. Then, Africa allocates 43.4% of global production to itself.

The Arab region has allocated more than 77% of dates production to itself, which is approximately 6.6 million tons per year, and there are about 160 million palm trees in this region.

Most Israeli dates come from settlements in the occupied Jordan Valley and Israeli farms in South Africa.

According to Al-Aqsa Lovers Organization, 50% of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, and Britain is the second importer of Israeli dates in Europe.

Each year with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, there are campaigns on social networks that call for boycott of Israeli dates in order to not support the occupants and confront the apartheid regime.

www.shafaqna.com