Hossein Vafaei emerged triumphant in his ongoing rivalry with Ronnie O'Sullivan, winning 5-4 in the last 16 of the Huading Nylon World Open in Yushan, China on Thursday.

Victory eeps his dreams of making it to the Johnstone’s Paint Tour Championship alive. Only the top 12 players of the season secure a spot in the prestigious event. Vafaei needs to advance to the semi finals in order to surpass John Higgins and claim the 12th spot.

