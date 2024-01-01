English
2026 FIFA World Cup qualification: Iran 5-0 Turkmenistan

Shafaqna English- Defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan netted two goals as Iran easily secured a 5-0 victory against Turkmenistan in Tehran on Thursday during Preliminary Joint Qualification-Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, Tasnim reported.

Sardar Azmoun, Mohammad Mohebi, and Omid Noorafkan also scored at the Azadi Stadium for Team Melli, who are now tied with Uzbekistan on seven points from three games. Amir Ghalenoei’s team currently sits at the top of the standings on goal difference at the halfway point.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

