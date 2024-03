Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Brazilian ex-footballer Robson De Souza, also known as Robinho, who received a nine-year prison sentence for participating in a gang rape in Italy, has been taken into custody.

Brazilian media reports state that the highest court in the country rejected Robinho’s plea for delaying his arrest and decided to uphold the detention order.

After the ruling, federal police took the 40 year old into custody at his residence in Santos.

Source: AA

