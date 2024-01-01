English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Death toll climbs to 115 in Moscow concert hall attack

0

Shafaqna English- The ISIS-K group has claimed responsibility for a brazen attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall that killed at least 115 people and injured more than 187.
The prosecutor’s office said several men in combat fatigues had entered the concert hall, about 20km (12 miles) from the Kremlin and next to the Moscow ring road, and fired on those inside.
Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including four directly involved, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service.
The United Nations Security Council “condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in Krasnogorsk.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNSC to meet on UNAMA’s mandate renewal in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

Kuwaiti newspaper published details of ISIS attempt to attack Shia places of worship

anvari

Al-Rai: Kuwait intensifies security measures in places of worship following terrorist attack on Shia Mosques

anvari

Türkiye declares UN veto power is harmful tool

parniani

Afghanistan: 2 killed-14 wounded in Terrorist attack in Shia area [video]

parniani

Blinken plans trip to Israel amid rising tensions in region

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.