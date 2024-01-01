Death toll climbs to 115 in Moscow concert hall attack

Shafaqna English- The ISIS-K group has claimed responsibility for a brazen attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall that killed at least 115 people and injured more than 187.

The prosecutor’s office said several men in combat fatigues had entered the concert hall, about 20km (12 miles) from the Kremlin and next to the Moscow ring road, and fired on those inside.

Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including four directly involved, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service.

The United Nations Security Council “condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in Krasnogorsk.

Sources: ALJazeera

