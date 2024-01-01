UNSC is set to vote on a resolution demanding Ramadhan cease-fire in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza during Ramadhan, but the United States warned the measure could hurt talks to halt Israeli-Hamas hostilities.



The resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by Russia and China, who vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution Friday that supported “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The 22-nation Arab Group at the U.N. issued a statement Friday night appealing to all 15 council members “to act with unity and urgency” and vote for the resolution “to halt the bloodshed, preserve human lives and avert further human suffering and destruction.”

Sources: AP News

