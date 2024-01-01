English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Water resources are expected to be Middle East’s primary cause of conflicts

0

Shafaqna English- Middle East where geopolitical tensions often intersect with environmental challenges is poised to be one of the most affected and vulnerable areas to global climate change, particularly the scarcity of water resources.

World Water Day, observed annually on March 22nd, has held significant global importance since its establishment by the United Nations in 1992.

Against the backdrop of escalating climate change concerns worldwide, this day serves as a reminder of water’s critical role in sustaining life and ecosystems.

This year, as the region grapples with looming threats of conflict exacerbated by water-related issues, the theme chosen by the United Nations, “Water for Peace,” highlights the urgent need to address water scarcity and pollution as a means to foster stability and harmony among nations.

According to estimates by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, population pressure will directly impact governments, forcing them to make stringent choices in confronting this existential challenge.

This, in turn, will influence their domestic and foreign policies, especially concerning control over shared water resources among countries. Such resources are expected to be the region’s primary cause of conflicts and disputes.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU’s leaders to gather to discuss Middle East-Ukraine

leila yazdani

Gallup: Iraqis confidence in government reaches record high

leila yazdani

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Middle East ‘a boiler that can explode’

leila yazdani

Pope: Wars are disaster for people

nasibeh yazdani

Saudis bid to host ‘World Water Forum 2027’ in Riyadh

nafiseh yazdani

Russian FM held talks with counterparts from Iran-Turkiye-Lebanon

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.