Water resources are expected to be Middle East’s primary cause of conflicts

Shafaqna English- Middle East where geopolitical tensions often intersect with environmental challenges is poised to be one of the most affected and vulnerable areas to global climate change, particularly the scarcity of water resources.

World Water Day, observed annually on March 22nd, has held significant global importance since its establishment by the United Nations in 1992.

Against the backdrop of escalating climate change concerns worldwide, this day serves as a reminder of water’s critical role in sustaining life and ecosystems.

This year, as the region grapples with looming threats of conflict exacerbated by water-related issues, the theme chosen by the United Nations, “Water for Peace,” highlights the urgent need to address water scarcity and pollution as a means to foster stability and harmony among nations.

According to estimates by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, population pressure will directly impact governments, forcing them to make stringent choices in confronting this existential challenge.

This, in turn, will influence their domestic and foreign policies, especially concerning control over shared water resources among countries. Such resources are expected to be the region’s primary cause of conflicts and disputes.

