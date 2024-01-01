English
South Lebanon displaced celebrate Ramadhan amid fears border conflict

Shafaqna English- While, many of lebanese hoped that a cease-fire would coincide with the start of Ramadhan, but half of the holy month has passed without clear prospects for a solution and South Lebanon displaced celebrate Ramadan amid fears border conflict may become the ‘new normal’.

The cross-border attacks seem unlikely to end before a cease-fire is reached in Gaza. The prolonged state of conflict has left displaced families in Lebanon, in limbo. School, work and farming in Lebanon’s border region have been put on hold.

Shortly before sunset on a recent evening, Mervat Reslan and a group of other women made french fries in vats of boiling oil to serve with that night’s iftar — the meal that breaks the daily fasts Muslims observe during the holy month of Ramadan.

They belong to roughly 60 families who have been sheltering at an abandoned hotel in the southern Lebanon town of Marwanieh to escape the shelling and airstrikes that have made it too dangerous to stay in their homes in the country’s border region with Israel. Although they’ve become a family of sorts to one another, many long to return home.

