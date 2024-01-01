UAE: Rise in demand for sugary treats during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Fasting is a core practice during Ramadhan, serving as a means of purifying the soul, fostering empathy for the less fortunate, and drawing closer to God.But amid the emphasis on spiritual growth and discipline, for some the allure of indulgent sweets and desserts remains strong.

Sweet shops, like this one in the UAE’s third largest city Sharjah, become vibrant hubs during Ramadhan, with colorful displays tempting those observing fasting.

There’s a pistachio pastry with sweet syrup. A pastry called Maamoul, that’s stuffed with dates or pistachio, then topped with powdered sugar. And Awama dough that’s fried then dipped in sugar syrup.

“There are dishes that are very well known for the month of Ramadhan in particular, especially for the month of Ramadhan, including desserts. And it is famous, like Al-Ma’arouk, Al-Mashbak (Arabic names for sweets), or the other forms of sweets,” says shopper Micheline Birshan.

“If we would like to talk about health, you are fasting the whole day, and when you eat sugar, it helps a little bit in giving calories that the body needs and should not be a high level of sugar.”

Sweets stores like “Al-Halabiya” in Sharjah experience a surge in demand during Ramadan.

Sources: Africa News

