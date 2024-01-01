Nature: Google AI could soon use people’s coughing to diagnose illness

Shafaqna Science- Google’s AI technology has the potential to analyse a person’s cough and accurately diagnose diseases such as COVID 19 and tuberculosis, Nature reports.

The machine learning system, which has been trained on a large number of human audio clips, is showing encouraging results in disease detection.

A group of researchers at Google has created a machine-learning platform that can detect and track various health issues by analysing sounds, such as coughing and breathing. The AI system1, which has been trained on millions of audio clips of human sounds, could potentially be used by doctors in the future to diagnose diseases such as COVID 19 and tuberculosis, as well as to assess lung function.

Another research team has previously investigated the use of sound as a biomarker for disease. During the COVID 19 pandemic, the idea became popular when researchers found that they could identify the respiratory disease by analysing a person’s cough.

What makes Google’s system, known as Health Acoustic Representations (HeAR), unique is the large dataset it was trained on and its ability to be customised for different tasks. The researchers published their findings on the tool in a preprint this month, which has not yet been peer-reviewed. It is too early to say whether HeAR will be available as a commercial product. The current plan is to make the model available to interested researchers for their own research purposes.

“Our goal as part of Google Research is to spur innovation in this nascent field,” stated Sujay Kakarmath, a New York City-based product manager at Google who worked on the project.

Source: Nature

